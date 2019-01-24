Overview

Dr. Zahra Ghiasi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).



Dr. Ghiasi works at Advanced Eye Care & Glaucoma Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.