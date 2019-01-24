Dr. Zahra Ghiasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahra Ghiasi, MD
Overview
Dr. Zahra Ghiasi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).
Dr. Ghiasi works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Eye Care & Glaucoma Center113 Waterworks Way Ste 245, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 463-0332
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghiasi?
She is stellar! I observed her treatment of my wife over a 2 year period and chose her for my opthalmologist! Great manner, top notch skill and diagnostics. She is thorough. Her old staff was wonderful; but the new staff needs work. They tend to forget things and re-ask for recently given information.
About Dr. Zahra Ghiasi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1669520490
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghiasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghiasi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghiasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghiasi works at
Dr. Ghiasi has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghiasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghiasi speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.