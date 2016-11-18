Dr. Zahra Cook, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahra Cook, DMD
Dr. Zahra Cook, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine.
Cook Dental1536 Fm 359 Rd, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 417-4681
Staff is friendly and professional. Dr. Cook is great with my young son, he loves going to the dentist! She is very knowledgeable and takes time to explain conditions & options. My husband, son & I have all had dental work done without any complications & with good results.
- Dentistry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cook using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cook speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
