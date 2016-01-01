Overview

Dr. Zahira Rosario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Rosario works at ST MARY HEALTH CENTER in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Warner Robins, GA and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.