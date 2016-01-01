Dr. Zahidul Mondal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mondal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahidul Mondal, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
RWJ Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Program10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 788-6668
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine
- Nephrology
