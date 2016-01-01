Dr. Nayeem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahida Nayeem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zahida Nayeem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College.
Dr. Nayeem works at
Locations
-
1
Shukla Medical Services Pllc25 Sickles Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 636-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nayeem?
About Dr. Zahida Nayeem, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1245355148
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayeem works at
Dr. Nayeem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.