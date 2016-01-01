See All Allergists & Immunologists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Zahida Maskatia, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zahida Maskatia, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They graduated from University of Michigan.

Dr. Maskatia works at Joann C Blessing-Moore MD in San Mateo, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven B Machtinger, M.d.
    101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 311, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 376-0853
  2. 2
    Latitude Food Allergy Care
    570 Price Ave Ste 400, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 466-6224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Food Poisoning
Food Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning
Food Poisoning
Food Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning

Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pet Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Zahida Maskatia, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1134364250
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Kaiser Santa Clara
    • University of Michigan
    • Miami University
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zahida Maskatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maskatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maskatia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maskatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maskatia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maskatia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maskatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maskatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

