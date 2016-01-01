Dr. Zahida Maskatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maskatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahida Maskatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zahida Maskatia, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They graduated from University of Michigan.
Dr. Maskatia works at
Locations
-
1
Steven B Machtinger, M.d.101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 311, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 376-0853
-
2
Latitude Food Allergy Care570 Price Ave Ste 400, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 466-6224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maskatia?
About Dr. Zahida Maskatia, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1134364250
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Kaiser Santa Clara
- University of Michigan
- Miami University
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maskatia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maskatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maskatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maskatia works at
Dr. Maskatia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maskatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maskatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maskatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.