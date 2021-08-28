Dr. Kaukab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahida Kaukab, MD
Dr. Zahida Kaukab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Zahida P Kaukab MD5554 Cheviot Rd Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 621-3360
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
So nice and Gentle , take proper care of visitor..
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
