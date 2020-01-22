Overview

Dr. Zahid Zafar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and Civil Hospital and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Zafar works at Wellness Concepts in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.