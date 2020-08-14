Dr. Zahid Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahid Rashid, MD
Overview
Dr. Zahid Rashid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They completed their residency with GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Rashid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Gastrointestinal Health601 Old Wagner Rd Bldg D, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 373-6994
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashid?
Excellent doctor.Quickly found my cancer and quickly sent me to a surgeon.He also sees patients in Franklin Va.when many specialist won't.
About Dr. Zahid Rashid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1255396164
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.