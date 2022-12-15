See All Plastic Surgeons in Elk Grove, CA
Overview

Dr. Zahid Niazi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Niazi works at Elk Grove Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zahid Niazi, MD, FRCS, FACS, FAACS
    9401 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 525-3966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Niazi is a caring and gifted doctor. I am grateful for his conscientious focus on patient care, and for the wonderful outcome he provided for me. I recommended Dr.Niazi to another person, who had the same level of satisfaction with his patient care and a highly successful outcome. Dr.Niazi’s office is very organized and well managed, a huge plus for patients in his care.
    — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Zahid Niazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Pashto and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1245345941
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • FICS
    Residency
    • Royal Coll Surgeons of England
    Internship
    • Lady Reading Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Khyber Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • St Mary's
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zahid Niazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niazi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niazi works at Elk Grove Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Elk Grove, CA. View the full address on Dr. Niazi’s profile.

    Dr. Niazi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Niazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

