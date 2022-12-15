Overview

Dr. Zahid Niazi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Niazi works at Elk Grove Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.