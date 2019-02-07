Dr. Zahid Mughal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mughal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahid Mughal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zahid Mughal, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hopewell, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.
Dr. Mughal works at
Locations
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Hopewell602 N 6TH AVE, Hopewell, VA 23860 Directions (804) 430-5054
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend this doctor. He is so caring and informative. He was very hands on and respectful to his staff. He explained everything and made sure we understood. Office staff was very nice. Easy to make an appointment. There was no wait time.
About Dr. Zahid Mughal, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073582540
Education & Certifications
- Med
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mughal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mughal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mughal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mughal has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mughal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mughal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mughal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mughal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mughal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.