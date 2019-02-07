Overview

Dr. Zahid Mughal, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hopewell, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Mughal works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Hopewell in Hopewell, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.