Dr. Zahid Ladha, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zahid Ladha, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.

Dr. Ladha works at Foot First Podiatry in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot First Podiatry
    3605 Northgate Ct Ste 206, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 945-9221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Clark Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Sores Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 11, 2020
    Dr. Ladha and his staff are great. I've been going to him for 7+ years. I know I would not be getting around as well as I am today if it wasn't for him!
    Alan Gilmore — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Zahid Ladha, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396890968
    Education & Certifications

    • St Michael'S Hospital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • McMaster University
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zahid Ladha, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ladha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ladha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ladha works at Foot First Podiatry in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Ladha’s profile.

    Dr. Ladha has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

