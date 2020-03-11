Overview

Dr. Zahid Ladha, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Ladha works at Foot First Podiatry in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.