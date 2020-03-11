Dr. Zahid Ladha, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahid Ladha, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.
Dr. Ladha works at
Foot First Podiatry3605 Northgate Ct Ste 206, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-9221
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladha?
Dr. Ladha and his staff are great. I've been going to him for 7+ years. I know I would not be getting around as well as I am today if it wasn't for him!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1396890968
- St Michael'S Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- McMaster University
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Ladha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladha has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.