Dr. Zahid Junagadhwalla, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Junagadhwalla works at Unifour Anesthesia Assocs PA in Statesville, NC with other offices in High Point, NC and Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.