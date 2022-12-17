Overview

Dr. Zahid Cheema, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Cheema works at Champaign Dental Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Gait Abnormality and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.