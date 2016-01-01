Overview

Dr. Zahid Amin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Bolan Medical College, University Of Baluchistan and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration and AdventHealth Winter Park.



Dr. Amin works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery At Melbourne in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Winter Garden, FL and Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

