Dr. Zahid Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Zahid Amin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Bolan Medical College, University Of Baluchistan and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration and AdventHealth Winter Park.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Melbourne6609 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Lake Mary755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsMonday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Daytona Beach305 Memorial Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 581, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Winter Garden2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Celebration1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth Celebration
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zahid Amin, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Pashto
- 1285639435
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern|University Mo Columbia School Med
- Bolan Medical College, University Of Baluchistan
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin speaks Pashto.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
