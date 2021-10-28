Dr. Zahid Akram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahid Akram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zahid Akram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Akram works at
Locations
1
Hermitage Neurology PC295 N Kerrwood Dr Ste 103, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-1015
2
Buhl Farm Community Health Center220 N Buhl Farm Dr, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 342-2789
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I can understand why people might say Dr. Akram comes off as arrogant and dismissive. In my experience the doctor comes off as extremely competent. A very good listener who takes a lot of time. Very thorough. Initial feelings of arrogance and dismissal were kindly met with understanding of skill and qualification. He diagnosed me correctly, treated me accordingly and worked out plans with me to alleviate side effects. The staff, however could use some work. Many times I’ve called for rx refills to be left on hold in dead quiet and hung up on. More than 3 times after waiting for 10+ minutes in silence. Office staff complains openly to each other in front of you and is not the definition of professionalism.
About Dr. Zahid Akram, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1821071457
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akram works at
Dr. Akram has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akram speaks Urdu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Akram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.