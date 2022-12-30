Dr. Zahid Akram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahid Akram, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zahid Akram, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Akram works at
Gulf Coast Pulmonary Associates4746 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 375-7788
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

I honestly don't know how anyone could give Dr Zahid Akrim a bad review! I have seen him 3 times this year. He has, each and every time, taken his time, listened to me with interest & intent, did a thorough exam, ran the appropriate tests and followed up exams were in complete detail, leaving me with no questions and completely informed! In addition, the girl at the desk is ALWAYS polite, helpful, even on the phone! I would and do recommend them 100% without hesitation! Tammy K.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1154314821
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Akram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Akram has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Akram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.