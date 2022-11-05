Dr. Zahid Afzal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afzal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahid Afzal, MD
Overview
Dr. Zahid Afzal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Lenox, IL.
Locations
1
Pinnacle Gastroenterology, SC1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 520, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (833) 368-8688
2
Pinnacle Gastroenterology, SC3 N Main St, Manteno, IL 60950 Directions (833) 368-8688
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Afzal is extremely thorough, attentive and caring. He makes you feel comfortable and confident with his care. His staff is also very kind and efficient.
About Dr. Zahid Afzal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1528044518
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afzal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afzal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afzal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afzal has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afzal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afzal speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Afzal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afzal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afzal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afzal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.