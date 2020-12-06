Overview

Dr. Zahi Rafeq, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Damascus - Syria and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Rafeq works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

