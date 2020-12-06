Dr. Zahi Rafeq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafeq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zahi Rafeq, MD
Overview
Dr. Zahi Rafeq, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Damascus - Syria and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Rafeq works at
Locations
The Heart House210 W ATLANTIC AVE, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions
The Heart House999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did a procedure for me and I was very happy with him.
About Dr. Zahi Rafeq, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1205981180
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- University of Damascus - Syria
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafeq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafeq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafeq works at
Dr. Rafeq has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafeq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafeq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafeq.
