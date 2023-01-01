See All Vascular Surgeons in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Zahi Nassoura, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Zahi Nassoura, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Nassoura works at San Fernando Valley Vascular Group in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA, Valencia, CA and West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tarzana
    18840 Ventura Blvd Ste 100A, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 345-6126
  2. 2
    Burbank
    2701 W Alameda Ave, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 345-6126
  3. 3
    San Fernando Valley Vascular Group
    23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 215, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 388-4012
  4. 4
    West Hills
    23101 Sherman Pl Ste 302 Fl 1, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 593-3453

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 01, 2023
    Appointment time was kept. First visit, and staff and Doctor appeared involved and interested in medical history. Very efficient.
    About Dr. Zahi Nassoura, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English, Arabic
    • 1417995622
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Ny Med College Affl Hosps
    • Ny Med Coll Affl Hosps
    • American University of Beirut
    • College des Freres Mont La Salle
    • Vascular Surgery
