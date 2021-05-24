Overview

Dr. Zaher Srour, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hanover, PA. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian-Columbia



Dr. Srour works at Advanced Otolaryngology And Allergy LLC in Hanover, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.