Dr. Zaher Srour, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zaher Srour, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hanover, PA. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian-Columbia
Dr. Srour works at
Advanced Ent. and Allergy864 Broadway Ste 101, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 632-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
First of all Dr. Srour is a person. Not just a healthgrade. My entire family has been seeing Dr Srour for nearly a decade. When you first come in he usually checks everything, not just what you're complaining about. He has a system of tests and proceedures he uses with everyone. if you ask intelligent questions he will answer them with the same level of inteligence. My husband had a successful sinus surgery and sleep apnea diagnoses. No longer snores like a chainsaw. I had a successful septum surgery. I was a mouth breather. I am no longer. He stitched up my torn earlobe beautifully. Three of us have been through or are doing the allergy shots with great success. He's a great guy with a unique sense of humor. If you have a question about billing call his billing lady and straighten it out. Its that simple. We all think he is awesome. People in this area don't know how lucky they are to have someone of his caliber available to them.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1194928069
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
