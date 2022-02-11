Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut.
Dr. Merhi works at
Locations
-
1
New Hope Fertility Center4 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 517-7676Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merhi?
I have been a patient of Dr. Merhi for about 18 months, and we are finally pregnant! 13 weeks as of now. Working with Dr. Merhi he was there every step of the way through all of my ups and downs. He has a wonderful bedside manner and is always willing to go the extra mile to help. It was truly a blessing to have him help us achieve our goal and complete our family. I cannot say this enough, writing this is bringing tears to my eyes because it was such a pleasure to work with him and his staff on our journey. Thank you Dr. Merhi !! The Silvestry family truly appreciates what you have done!
About Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1417152984
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine In New York
- Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merhi works at
Dr. Merhi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Merhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.