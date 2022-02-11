See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut.

Dr. Merhi works at New Hope Fertility Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Erkan Buyuk, MD
Dr. Erkan Buyuk, MD
8 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Beth McAvey, MD
Dr. Beth McAvey, MD
10 (20)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Hope Fertility Center
    4 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 517-7676
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Merhi?

    Feb 11, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Merhi for about 18 months, and we are finally pregnant! 13 weeks as of now. Working with Dr. Merhi he was there every step of the way through all of my ups and downs. He has a wonderful bedside manner and is always willing to go the extra mile to help. It was truly a blessing to have him help us achieve our goal and complete our family. I cannot say this enough, writing this is bringing tears to my eyes because it was such a pleasure to work with him and his staff on our journey. Thank you Dr. Merhi !! The Silvestry family truly appreciates what you have done!
    C.Silvestry — Feb 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Merhi to family and friends

    Dr. Merhi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Merhi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD.

    About Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417152984
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine In New York
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merhi works at New Hope Fertility Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Merhi’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Merhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zaher Merhi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.