Dr. Zaher Azzawi, MD
Dr. Zaher Azzawi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They completed their residency with Uc San Francisco Med Center|University Hawaii Ja Burns Schmed
Inland Empire Extra Care, Inc.., Dba Rapid Care10841 White Oak Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1184809337
- Uc San Francisco Med Center|University Hawaii Ja Burns Schmed
- Los Angeles Co Usc School Med
Dr. Azzawi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azzawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azzawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azzawi speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzawi.
