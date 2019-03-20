Dr. Zaher Al-Shallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Shallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaher Al-Shallah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Advanced Kidney Care, Pllc6027 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 405, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 888-4144
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. AlShallah will have emergencies in the hospital at times that keeps him from being in his office on time for appointments, however, as trying as that is- if you are the on in stress in the hospital you would be glad he is there for you. You would expect him to be there for you!! You are critical or in distress, those waiting in his office are important to him, but he has to prioritize! Which would you choose if you were in his shoes???
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1356399117
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
