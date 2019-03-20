See All Nephrologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Zaher Al-Shallah, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zaher Al-Shallah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.

Dr. Al-Shallah works at ADVANCED KIDNEY CARE, PLLC in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Kidney Care, Pllc
    6027 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 405, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 888-4144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Peritoneal Dialysis
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Peritoneal Dialysis

Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Peritoneal Dialysis
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration
End-Stage Renal Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Vitamin D Deficiency
Alkalosis
Hydronephrosis
Nephrotic Syndrome
Renal Osteodystrophy
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    — Mar 20, 2019
    About Dr. Zaher Al-Shallah, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356399117
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

