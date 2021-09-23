See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Zaher Akkad, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zaher Akkad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Akkad works at Affiliated Cardiologists of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Maricopa, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ali A Askari PC
    1331 N 7th St Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6181
  2. 2
    Maricopa Office
    21300 N John Wayne Pkwy Ste 123, Maricopa, AZ 85139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 709-3106
  3. 3
    Chandler Office
    1445 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Carotid Artery Disease
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Carotid Artery Disease
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 23, 2021
    I have had Dr. Akkad around 10 or 12 years he has kept me going with my heart problems he is very up front and very honest with you he is the best I would recommend him to anyone
    Wayland L Barnett — Sep 23, 2021
    About Dr. Zaher Akkad, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952308454
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Damascus University, Fac of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.