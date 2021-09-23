Dr. Zaher Akkad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akkad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaher Akkad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zaher Akkad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Ali A Askari PC1331 N 7th St Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 277-6181
Maricopa Office21300 N John Wayne Pkwy Ste 123, Maricopa, AZ 85139 Directions (520) 709-3106
Chandler Office1445 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 277-6181
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had Dr. Akkad around 10 or 12 years he has kept me going with my heart problems he is very up front and very honest with you he is the best I would recommend him to anyone
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1952308454
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Damascus University, Fac of Medicine
- University of Aleppo
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Akkad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akkad accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akkad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akkad has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akkad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akkad speaks Arabic and Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Akkad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akkad.
