Overview

Dr. Zaher Akkad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Akkad works at Affiliated Cardiologists of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Maricopa, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.