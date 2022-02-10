Overview

Dr. Zaheib Idrees, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Montclair Hospital Medical Center, San Dimas Community Hospital and West Covina Medical Center.



Dr. Idrees works at Jacob And Associates in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.