Overview

Dr. Zaheeruddin Sheikh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Sheikh works at ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyositis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.