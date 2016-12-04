Dr. Zaheeruddin Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaheeruddin Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaheeruddin Sheikh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
1
Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton Inc2500 E Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 831-5050Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Theda Care Orthopedic Care130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 729-3100Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Thedacare Physicians Internal Medicine-neenah200 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 240, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 831-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheikh is treating my inflammatory arthritis. He is doing a great job trying to find the best treatment for me. I am also in grief response after the death of my husband earlier this year. He understands that my depression and loneliness has an effect on my arthritis. Dr. Sheikh is knowledgeable, compassionate and friendly. I trust him to recommend treatments that will be right fir me.
About Dr. Zaheeruddin Sheikh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1134220254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
