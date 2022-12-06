Overview

Dr. Zaheer Khan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Zaheer A. Khan Mdpc in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.