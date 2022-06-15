Overview

Dr. Zaheed Tai, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Tai works at Gastro Florida Winter Haven in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Impella Device, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.