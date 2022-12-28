See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodridge, IL
Dr. Zahab Ahsan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Zahab Ahsan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodridge, IL. 

Dr. Ahsan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Broken Arm
Clavicle Fracture
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Broken Arm
Clavicle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    P. David Boller — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Zahab Ahsan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1629497045
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zahab Ahsan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahsan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahsan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahsan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ahsan’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahsan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahsan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

