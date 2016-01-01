Dr. Salman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafirah Salman, MD
Overview
Dr. Zafirah Salman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Salman works at
Locations
Baptist Health Specialty Clinic3201 Springhill Dr Ste 350, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-0392
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111
- 3 3500 Springhill Dr Ste 200A, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-0392
Baptist Health Medical Center - North Little Rock3333 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-0392
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zafirah Salman, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1003256835
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- Indiana University Hospital
- Aga Khan University
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salman works at
Dr. Salman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.