Dr. Zafirah Salman, MD

Critical Care Medicine
Overview

Dr. Zafirah Salman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.

Dr. Salman works at Baptist Health Specialty Clinic in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Bowling Green, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Specialty Clinic
    3201 Springhill Dr Ste 350, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 945-0392
    Clinic Pharmacy
    201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 781-5111
    3500 Springhill Dr Ste 200A, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 945-0392
    Baptist Health Medical Center - North Little Rock
    3333 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 945-0392

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Obesity
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Obesity

Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Zafirah Salman, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003256835
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Hospital
    Residency
    • Indiana University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan University
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

