Dr. Zafar Rehmani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zafar Rehmani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3800 Park Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 577-5679
-
2
S and M Baig MD PC2 Harbor Bend Ct Ste 202, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 561-2220
-
3
Rashid Zia M.d. PC3466 Bridgeland Dr Ste 150, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 209-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have always been able to talk to the doctor and get my problems resolved. Coming here is like dealing with trusted family. Would not consider changing doctors
About Dr. Zafar Rehmani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1487629754
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
