Dr. Zafar Jamil, MD
Dr. Zafar Jamil, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Saint Michaels Medical Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-5119
Jihad Slim MD306 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-5059
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Let me start by saying that 24yr ago I but my life on his hands that morning before surgery and let me tell you before everything that he made me feel so comfortable and help set all my nerves doubts aside. I had cancer on both thyroid glands so he removed both the surgery was a success with minimal scar you can barely see it I'am now 48yrs old people still can’t believe I had thyroid surgery done you just can’t notice it unless I tell Dr. Jamil is awesome I highly recommend him hands down, hmm I wonder if he remembers me
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic and Urdu
- 1932276755
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY/NEWARK
- Christ Hospital
- General Surgery
