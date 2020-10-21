Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Doniphan, MO.
Dr. Parr Sr works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Health Family Medicine of Doniphan1 Hospital Dr, Doniphan, MO 63935 Directions (573) 996-7148
Hospital Affiliations
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
- Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parr Sr?
As a former employee, who left on personal bad terms, I could say all kinds of things but honestly, Dr Parr loves his patients and bends over backward for them. If anyone gives him a bad rating it's because you didnt follow directions for care he gives you, that's on you. So many people want to unwrap their bandages after surgeries and then when it gets infected they want to come after the doctors. LEAVE IT ALONE. I've never heard him utter a bad word about his patients, even after they leave the office, unlike other doctors in pb
About Dr. Zackwrie Parr Sr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528023934
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parr Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parr Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parr Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parr Sr works at
Dr. Parr Sr has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parr Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parr Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parr Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parr Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.