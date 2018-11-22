Overview

Dr. Zack Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Martin works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.