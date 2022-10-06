Dr. Zachery Baxter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachery Baxter, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachery Baxter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.

Locations
Santa Monica Urology1260 15th St Ste 1200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 981-3418
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience with Dr. Baxter. I was assigned to him at random and didn't know what to expect. He did a great job of explaining things, treated me with respect, and was very professional. At times I needed medical attention on short notice and he always worked me in and took care of the problem. He went above and beyond. Had I not moved out of state, he would still be my Dr.
About Dr. Zachery Baxter, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology

