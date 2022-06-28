See All Psychiatrists in Largo, FL
Dr. Zachary Zimko, DO

Psychiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zachary Zimko, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Zimko works at Bywater Mental Health, Largo, FL in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Bywater Mental Health PLLC
    10225 Ulmerton Rd Ste 3A, Largo, FL 33771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 371-0079
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:30pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Tobacco Use Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zachary Zimko, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437508561
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Largo Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Zimko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimko works at Bywater Mental Health, Largo, FL in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zimko’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

