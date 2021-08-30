Overview

Dr. Zachary Wolff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Wolff works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.