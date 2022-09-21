See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Zachary Willis, DO

General Surgery
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Zachary Willis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Willis works at SSM Health in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Des Peres Hospital
    2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 966-9100
  2. 2
    845 N New Ballas Ct Ste 360, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 219-1112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2022
    I have been self conscious about the wrinkles on my forehead for years. But was also very scared of having an adverse reaction to the neurotoxin. Dr. Willis was extremely patient as he explained how it actually worked and calmed my fears. I am so happy with how my forehead now looks, I wish I would have done this sooner!
    Gretchen — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zachary Willis, DO
    About Dr. Zachary Willis, DO

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1265847016
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

