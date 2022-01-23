Dr. Zachary Weidner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weidner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Weidner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zachary Weidner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Prince William Orthopaedics Hand Surgery & Sports Medicine Ce3650 Joseph Siewick Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 393-1667
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Prince William Orthopaedics Hand Surgery & Sports Medicine Ce8525 Rolling Rd, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 393-1667
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
During the summer of 2021, Dr. Weidner conducted a total hip replacement on me using the direct anterior approach. The one night pain free hospital stay and the pain free rapid recovery I have experienced over the past four months enhanced my pre-surgical opinion of Dr. Weidner as a highly competent, experienced, professional surgeon. I have and will continue to recommend him to anyone needing his expertise.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1194952895
- Anderson Ortho Clin
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Weidner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weidner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Weidner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weidner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weidner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weidner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weidner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.