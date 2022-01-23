See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Zachary Weidner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zachary Weidner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Weidner works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Prince William Orthopaedics Hand Surgery & Sports Medicine Ce in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Prince William Orthopaedics Hand Surgery & Sports Medicine Ce
    3650 Joseph Siewick Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 393-1667
  2. 2
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Prince William Orthopaedics Hand Surgery & Sports Medicine Ce
    8525 Rolling Rd, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 393-1667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 23, 2022
    During the summer of 2021, Dr. Weidner conducted a total hip replacement on me using the direct anterior approach. The one night pain free hospital stay and the pain free rapid recovery I have experienced over the past four months enhanced my pre-surgical opinion of Dr. Weidner as a highly competent, experienced, professional surgeon. I have and will continue to recommend him to anyone needing his expertise.
    Bill S. (Bristow, Va.) — Jan 23, 2022
    About Dr. Zachary Weidner, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194952895
    Education & Certifications

    • Anderson Ortho Clin
    • St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Weidner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weidner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weidner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weidner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weidner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weidner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weidner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weidner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weidner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

