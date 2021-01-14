Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassmuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Wassmuth works at
Locations
Capital Otolaryngology12309 N Mo Pac Expy Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 339-4040
Capital ENT & Sinus Center12309 N Mopac Expy Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 339-4040Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hollander Seth5656 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable about latest technology to help with snoring and sleep apnea
About Dr. Zachary Wassmuth, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972577534
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed MC
- Brooke Army Hosp
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
