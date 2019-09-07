Overview

Dr. Zachary Vest, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Vest works at Mile High Corneal Specialists in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotony of Eye and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.