Dr. Zachary Vest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Vest, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Vest, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Vest works at
Locations
-
1
Denver Office180 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 482-1300
- 2 3535 River Point Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 482-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vest?
Awesome! Caring & thorough explanations of treatments and options.
About Dr. Zachary Vest, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1477715829
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vest has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vest works at
Dr. Vest has seen patients for Hypotony of Eye and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vest. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.