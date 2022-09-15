Dr. Zachary Vandegriend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandegriend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Vandegriend, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Vandegriend, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Sleep Disorders Center of Santa Maria116 S Palisade Dr Ste 206, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 614-9250
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CenCal Health
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Choice Insurance Service, LLC
- United American Insurance Company
- Western Growers Insurance Services
Ratings & Reviews
This Doctor is as professional and competent as any i’ve used. Well educated, and professional, as well as extremely honest. Deserved more than 5tars.
About Dr. Zachary Vandegriend, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Willamette University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
