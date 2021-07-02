Dr. Trzaska has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Trzaska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Trzaska, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Trzaska works at
Locations
-
1
Smhc Cardiology9 Healthcare Dr Ste 105, Biddeford, ME 04005 Directions (207) 662-7060
- 2 50 Union St Ste 3600, Ellsworth, ME 04605 Directions (207) 664-5672
-
3
Smhc Sanford Walk in Care25A June St, Sanford, ME 04073 Directions (207) 283-7000
-
4
Nordx - Smhc Biddeford Campus1 Medical Center Dr, Biddeford, ME 04005 Directions (207) 283-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trzaska?
Dr. Trzaska is experienced, well educated and very personable. He communicates well and explains all dynamics of my health well. I am very confident in his work and he is by far my favorite physician.
About Dr. Zachary Trzaska, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053510768
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trzaska accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trzaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trzaska works at
Dr. Trzaska has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trzaska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trzaska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trzaska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trzaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trzaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.