Dr. Zachary Torgersen, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Zachary Torgersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. 

Dr. Torgersen works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery
    9850 Nicholas St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 343-1122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zachary Torgersen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750679593
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Torgersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torgersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torgersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torgersen works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Torgersen’s profile.

    Dr. Torgersen has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torgersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Torgersen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torgersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torgersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torgersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

