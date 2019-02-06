See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Zachary Stinson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zachary Stinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Stinson works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL with other offices in Pearsall, TX and San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32827
  2
    San Antonio Mission Orthopedics
    105 E Hackberry St, Pearsall, TX 78061
  3
    San Antonio Mission Orthopedics
    5307 Broadway Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 06, 2019
    One of the GREATEST ORTHOPEDIC SURGEONS on this side of HEAVEN!!!!!
    About Dr. Zachary Stinson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154503274
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • University of Texas Health Science Center University Hospital
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • Texas A&M University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Stinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

