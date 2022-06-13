Overview

Dr. Zachary Spigelman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Spigelman works at Lahey Center for Oncology & Hematology at Parkland - Derry in Derry, NH with other offices in Salem, NH and Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.