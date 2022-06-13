Dr. Zachary Spigelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spigelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Spigelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Spigelman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Lahey Center for Oncology & Hematology at Parkland - Derry6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 101LL, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 537-2060
-
2
Lahey Center for Oncology & Hematology31 Stiles Rd Ste 2400, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 890-2750Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8400
-
4
Parkland Medical Center3400 Stiles Rd, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 890-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Spigelman has been my oncologist for a couple of years now. He had me treated for two brain tumors and they are gone!! He is an amazing listener, and has a kind and caring soul that I wouldn’t trade for any other doctor. If you are trying to improve your health with herbal supplements or something else, tell him! Don’t be afraid. He is constantly looking and learning about new treatments for his patients. He researches everything. Also, ALL the staff is amazing!!
About Dr. Zachary Spigelman, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063470011
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spigelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spigelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spigelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spigelman has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spigelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Spigelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spigelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spigelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spigelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.