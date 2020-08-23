Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Solomon, MD
Dr. Zachary Solomon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
- 1 2055 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-8159
I have been seeing Dr. Solomon for almost 12-13 years. He is an outstanding Psychiatrist. He is supportive and has really helped me reflect. I would highly recommend him.
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1164569232
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Psychiatry
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.