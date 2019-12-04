Overview

Dr. Zachary Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.