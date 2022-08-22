Dr. Zachary Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Simmons, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Simmons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Miami County Surgeons3130 N County Road 25A Ste 214, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The provider always acts as though he has all the time in the world for my appointment. He explains things thoroughly, and at the end of my time, he asks if I have further questions. I appreciate that.
About Dr. Zachary Simmons, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Simmons using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.